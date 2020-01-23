59ºF

Nickelback to perform at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 05: Chad Kroeger of Nickelback performs at Nickelback Special Announcement And Live Performance at House of Blues Sunset Strip on November 5, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)
THE WOODLANDS, Texas – Nickelback will be rocking out Friday, Sept. 4 in The Woodlands. The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

The tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and VIP Packages will be available.

For those in the Nickleback Fan Club, the pre-sale began Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Citi Cardmember Preferred Tickets and Official Platinum can be purchased Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for the ‘All The Right Reasons’ tour can be purchased on livenation.com.

