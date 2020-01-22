Man who killed gay banker in 1991 charged with DWI while on parole

CONROE, Texas – A man convicted of the 1991 murder of a gay Houston banker is back in custody Tuesday after he was released on parole in 2015.

Jon Buice, now 45, spent years in prison for the murder of Paul Broussard in 1991. Buice was one of 10 teens who attacked Broussard, beating and stabbing him to death outside a Montrose club.

Buice, dubbed the “gay bashing killer,” was released from prison on parole in December 2015 after serving 23 years of his 45-year sentence.

Monday, Buice was arrested by Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies at the 3400 block of Panther Creek Drive in The Woodlands. When deputies arrived at the scene, they say they found a silver car in a ditch with a missing tire. Buice was in the driver’s seat. He was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Hours after his arrest, the parole board issued an emergency warrant or a blue warrant, in order to ensure Buice would not be able to bond out of jail.

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will conduct and investigation and have the final say as to whether Buice will go back to prison for violating the conditions of his parole.

“There’s basic, standard rules and conditions any parolee has when they are released. Right off the top on any parole certificate, it says you are not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages," said Andy Kahn who is the director of crime victims services for Houston’s Crime Stoppers. “Certainly you are not to commit a violation of state law, which allegedly he has done both of those.”

KPRC 2 reached out to the parole board for a comment and is awaiting a response.