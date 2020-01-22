Man accused of stealing $1,100 worth of lingerie, adult toys from Katz Boutique in north Harris County
HOUSTON – A man accused of stealing $1,100 worth of lingerie and adult toys from a Katz Boutique Tuesday morning in north Harris County.
The theft was reported in the 16000 block of North Freeway.
Jaquan Thompson, 23, was charged with theft after Harris County deputies say he stole one gel, one pair of heels, one set of booty beads, 21 teddy’s and one firearm pump.
Night Shift deputies @HCSOTexas arrested a shoplifter this morning who stole $1100 worth of Lingerie and OTHER items from a merchant in the 16800 blk of N. Frwy. @HCSOPatrol #HappyValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/iIx1nUhvip— Captain W. Rogers (@HCSO_D1Patrol) January 21, 2020
