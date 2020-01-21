Texans’ JJ Watt to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month

HOUSTON – Houston Texans’ JJ Watt will appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in New York City, according to SNL Twitter.

Watt’s name was listed in a tweet along with country artist Luke Combs for Feb. 1.

Watt will be the 27th athlete to host on the late night show and will be the 11th person with NFL playing experience to host.

According to the Texans, Watt is no stranger to Hollywood. In 2016, he appeared in the comedy movie “Bad Moms,” where he played a soccer coach and also appeared as a football player in “Billy lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.”

The show will air on KPRC 2 in the Houston area.

The tweet also listed RuPaul along with artist Justin Bieber for Feb. 8.