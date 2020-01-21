60ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

60ºF

Local News

Texans’ JJ Watt to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ next month

Brittany Taylor, Digital News Editor

Tags: JJ Watt, Texans, Entertainment, sports
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas.
J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on December 29, 2019, in Houston, Texas. (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Houston Texans’ JJ Watt will appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in New York City, according to SNL Twitter.

Watt’s name was listed in a tweet along with country artist Luke Combs for Feb. 1.

Watt will be the 27th athlete to host on the late night show and will be the 11th person with NFL playing experience to host.

According to the Texans, Watt is no stranger to Hollywood. In 2016, he appeared in the comedy movie “Bad Moms,” where he played a soccer coach and also appeared as a football player in “Billy lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.”

The show will air on KPRC 2 in the Houston area.

The tweet also listed RuPaul along with artist Justin Bieber for Feb. 8.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: