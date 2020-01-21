Search for missing monkey that escaped during break-in at Galveston home, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas – Galveston police are searching for a pet monkey that possibly escaped during a home burglary Monday evening, officials said.

The Capuchin monkey, Lilly, live at the home in the area of 19th Street and Sealy, officials said.

Lilly is social but the public is asked to not attempt to capture but if sighted, to please call the Galveston Police Department at 409-765-3701 where it will send personnel to return Lilly back to her family.