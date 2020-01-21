MUG SHOT: Man has smile for law enforcement cameras after firing gun at bar, hiding in dog house, authorities say

HOUSTON – A man had a smile for law enforcement’s cameras after authorities say he tried to hide in a dog house following an incident in which he fired a gun multiple times near a bar in north Harris County.

The incident happened Monday at Big Daddy’s Sports Bar in the 4000 block of FM 2920 Road.

In a news release from Harris County Constable Precinct 4, authorities say someone confronted Kawika Crown, 22, about having a gun inside the bar and he left. However, as he was leaving the bar, authorities say he fired the gun “multiple times” outside the bar as he fled the scene on foot.

Constable deputies found Crown in the 20900 block of Divellec Lane in a dog house. The gun was also recovered in the backyard of the residence near the dog house.

Crown was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon. His bond was set at $100 out of County Court 2.