Cy-Fair ISD announces 2020-2021 academic calendar for students, teachers

HOUSTON – The Cy-Fair ISD Board of Trustees has voted to approve a new instructional calendar for the 2020-2021 school year during its regular meeting on Jan. 16.

A district-wide committee -- formed in Fall of 2019 between teachers, support staff, and campus administrators -- worked on the calendar for the school year which will begin on Aug. 24, 2020 and will conclude on May 27, 2021.

State law mandated that the first day of school cannot start earlier than the fourth Monday in August, and the district must use the allotted 75,600 minutes.

There will be two make-up days designated for inclement weather on Feb. 15 and May 28, 2021.

The committee also recommended the following holidays for students and teachers:

Sept. 4, 2020 – Labor Day

Nov. 23-27, 2020 – Thanksgiving Break

Dec. 24, 2020 to Jan. 4, 2021 – Winter Break

March 15-19, 2021 – Spring Break

April. 2, 2021 – Good Friday