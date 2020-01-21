73-year-old man accused of exposing himself to children at Houston-area library

SEABROOK, Texas – A man was charged and arrested after police say they caught him exposing himself to children at a Houston-area library, Seabrook police said.

Richard Morgan, 73, of Houston, was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. Police said a witness at the Evelyn Meador Library told officials that, on Jan. 14, a man was exposing himself inside the library.

After investigating the report, Seabrook Detective Larry Moore, with the help of library staff, was able to identify the suspect as Morgan.

On Jan. 15, Moore identified and located Morgan inside the library and saw him exposing himself and was arrested, police said.