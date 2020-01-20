Runner dies after suffering from possible heart attack during Chevron Houston Marathon, officials say

HOUSTON – Two male runners suffered an apparent heart attack at the Chevron Houston Marathon Sunday morning, officials said.

In the first incident, a 74-year-old man suffered a possible heart attack near mile 16 and was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, officials said.

In the second incident, a 50-year-old man had just finished the full marathon also suffered an apparent heart attack, officials said. Houston Fire Department paramedics had taken to the man to a nearby hospital where he is expected to survive, officials said.

Officials with the Chevron Houston Marathon released the following written statement:

"On behalf of the Houston Marathon Committee, we would like to express our most sincere condolences and support to their family, friends and running communities.

Please keep both of these men and their families in your thoughts."