Man dies after being shot while driving in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – A man is dead after police said he was shot while driving his car in southeast Houston.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on Elberta Street near Red Bud Street, police said.

Officers said neighbors in the area hear multiple gunshots before a car crashed into a nearby apartment complex fence. When police arrived, they said they found a man shot inside the vehicle. That man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

According to authorities, the man was driving when two men fired into his vehicle. Those men were seen fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Investigators are still working to learn more details about what led up to the shooting. They are looking for witnesses who could help piece the crime together.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.