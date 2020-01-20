Clerk shoots suspected robber at northeast Houston gas station, police say
HOUSTON – A clerk shot a suspected robber Monday at a Valero gas station in northeast Houston, police said.
The shooting was reported around 1:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of East Crosstimbers Street and Curry Road.
Houston police said the clerk shot the suspected robber in the leg and chest inside the gas station. The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Police are investigating the scene.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.