What to know about Houston’s two MLK day parades on Monday

HOUSTON – The nation will honor the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday with parades and events in various cities from coast to coast.

In Houston, there will be two prominent parades – one in downtown and another in midtown.

What to know about 42nd annual MLK parade

Mayor Sylvester Turner, joined by members of the Black Heritage Society for the second time in celebration of King. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. in Downtown Houston, starting on Smith and Lamar streets.

This year’s parade will feature marching bands, music groups, decorated floats, military and ROTC groups and a few surprises, according to Turner. Boxer and business icon George Foreman has been selected as the Grand Marshall.

Houston’s MLK parade was the first held in the nation after being sanctioned by the King family in 1978.

What to know about 26th Annual MLK Grande Parade

The city’s second prominent parade is the MLK Grande Parade, which is smaller but has also been known to attract thousands of spectators, including well-known politicians.

This parade is celebrating its 26th year in Houston in midtown and will start at 10 a.m. on San Jacinto and Elgin streets.

Its theme is “The Color of Unity” which will emphasize the city’s strengths through diversity. The parade is dedicated to the U.S. Army Air Corps 212th Pursuit Squadron “The Tuskegee Airmen.”

The lead elements in the parade will be the United States Air Force Honor Guard from Washington, D.C. and the United States Ceremonial Marching Band from Lackland AF Base from San Antonio. The Co-Grand Marshals are U.S. Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia and U.S. Congressman Dan Crenshaw. The parade will also recognize and honor former Rep. Ron Wilson, the architect of the MLK State Holiday.

The parade will feature more than 250 performance groups, including 36 marching bands and 14 parade floats from across the nation.

Parade officials said they are expecting around 300,000 spectators.

Turner has attended this parade in the past but did not attend the 2019 parade.