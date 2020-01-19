Man dies after being struck by several vehicles in hit-and-run in SW Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – A man is dead after he was struck by several vehicles in a hit-and-run Sunday morning in southwest Harris County, deputies said.

The incident happened around 1:53 a.m. in the 7200 block of Sugarland Howell Road.

Harris County deputies responded to the scene and the man, in his 20s, was found dead. Deputies said the man was struck by a total of three vehicles. Deputies said two of the vehicles fled the scene while the third vehicle stopped after realizing she struck a body.

Deputies said the man was walking in the roadway when he was struck and was dragged about 15-20 feet by the third vehicle that stopped. Deputies have no information or description of the two vehicles that fled the scene.

Investigators did find a gun, ammunition and money in the victim’s jacket on the roadway, deputies said. The man’s identity has not been released.