Houston up-and-coming rapper helps save man from jumping off roof in Alief

HOUSTON – A local rapper assisted officials save a man from jumping off the roof of a gas station in southwest Houston, according to a video posted on Instagram.

Yung Ro was on Instagram Live Thursday afternoon when he and another person pulled up to the gas station at Beechnut Street and Cook Road, according to the video.

“This man is about to jump off the roof,” Yung Ro said in the video. “Look at this man. We got to get out.”

The person driving the car pulled over.

“Hurry up and pull over. This man is on top of the roof,” Yung Ro said. “We know who he is. We straight.”

Yung Ro got out of the car and ran toward the gas station.

“One of our people is about to jump off the roof,” said another person, who is not shown in the video.

Once at the gas station Yung Ro yelled to the man of the roof.

“Man, what are you doing," he said. "Get down from there. Come on man stop playing like that. Don’t play like that. We about to be gone.”

Officials on the scene allowed the rapper to approach the man and convince him to cooperate, the video shows.

The man apparently came down from the roof using a contraption set up by officials, the video show. The video also showed officials on top of the roof, and Yung Ro speaking to officials.

Yung Ro, whose real name is Roland Sato Lee Page, signed to Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers Records music label in 2019, according to multiple media sources.

Instead of spending his money on fancy cars and jewelry, he vowed to take care of his family first. So far, he has purchased a home for his mother and grandmother, per the media reports.