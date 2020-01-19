2 dead, 2 injured in South Houston shooting, police say

HOUSTON – Two men are dead and two others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in South Houston, police said.

The South Houston Police Department and Houston Fire Department responded to a reported shooting at 9:48 p.m. in 700 block of Virginia Street.

Upon arrival, police said officers found two men shot to death and two other men suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said one of the men was shot several times and airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in critical condition. The other man was taken by ambulance, police said.

The cause of the shooting is unknown. No arrests have been made.