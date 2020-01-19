100-year-old Houston veteran has 1 wish for his birthday
HOUSTON – Happy Birthday Joseph Broussard!
The 100-year-old veteran has only one request for his milestone celebration. He said he would like to receive 100 birthday cards.
He said he is a proud Army veteran and served in World War II. He turns 100 years old on Jan. 19.
Please mail birthday cards to:
Joseph Broussard
Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home
14041 Cottingham Street
Houston, TX 77048
