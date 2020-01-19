100-year-old Houston veteran has 1 wish for his birthday

HOUSTON – Happy Birthday Joseph Broussard!

The 100-year-old veteran has only one request for his milestone celebration. He said he would like to receive 100 birthday cards.

He said he is a proud Army veteran and served in World War II. He turns 100 years old on Jan. 19.

Please mail birthday cards to:

Joseph Broussard

Richard A. Anderson Texas State Veterans Home

14041 Cottingham Street

Houston, TX 77048