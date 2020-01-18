Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in elevator at H-E-B tied to other crimes, police say

HOUSTON – A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in an elevator at an H-E-B in the Heights appeared before a magistrate judge on Friday. Court records revealed he is the suspect in a different sexual assault case and is a convicted sex offender.

Florian Kroll, 29, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender and sexual assault.

The Houston Police Department began canvassing the area after they received reports of sexual assault over the past few days.

According to court records, the St. Pius X High School principal told police a man matching Kroll’s description was seen talking to girls from a sports team earlier this month. Days later, on Jan. 15, he was seen pulling on door handles trying to enter classrooms.

Police began to check surveillance cameras at businesses, apartments and homes nearby. He was spotted on Ring cameras in the neighborhood on Donovan Street. He was seen wearing a checkered shirt and holding a white skateboard, which matches the same description of the person involved in the incident at H-E-B.

During court, it was stated that police found Kroll taking out the garbage at an apartment on West Oak Street, which is less than five minutes away from St. Pius X and Donovan Street.

Police saw him enter a car and later pulled the car over for failing to use its signal. The driver, Kroll’s uncle, was arrested for outstanding city warrants. Kroll was then also taken into custody.

Court documents showed he was living in the apartment for about a month, which is near Dunham Elementary School. Kroll is not allowed to live within 900 feet of a school, because he’s a convicted sex offender.

Police said Kroll failed to register at his new home. He was convicted for indecent exposure with a child back in 2015.

As of Friday, Kroll remains in a Harris County jail with a $50,000 bond.