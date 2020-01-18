Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle that killed a woman in hit-and-run on FM 1092

FORT BEND COUNTY – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night at FM 1092 near Avenue E and Dove County near Missouri City, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said they are looking for a 1997 red Honda CRV with license plates MCC3125.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

