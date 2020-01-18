Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office searching for vehicle that killed a woman in hit-and-run on FM 1092
FORT BEND COUNTY – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night at FM 1092 near Avenue E and Dove County near Missouri City, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said they are looking for a 1997 red Honda CRV with license plates MCC3125.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Update: Suspect vehicle is a 1997 Red Honda CRV license plate MCC3125 https://t.co/44xlXa9PXl— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) January 18, 2020
BREAKING: @FBCSO investigating deadly accident on FM 1092 where a person was hit by a car pic.twitter.com/nhDIxHcSha— KPRC2Jonathan (@KPRC2Jonathan) January 18, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.