Clute middle school teacher on leave after several students hands were severely blistered from bear crawl punishment

Clute – Shannon Hannah is outraged after her 12-year-old daughter came home from school with blisters.

“Her hands are blistered, covering the bottom of her palms,” she said referring to the daughter’s injuries.

She said she wasn’t the only student with injuries. Other 7th and 8th grade students at Clute Intermediate School also had blisters, which came as a form of punishment by a teacher.

“A couple of kids had either skipped or been late to class, but the whole class was punished and they had to do bear crawls on that track,” Hannah said.

Shannae Chumchal is another parent furious over the bear crawls, an exercise where the students walk with their hands and toes.

“She can’t wash her hair. She can’t give herself a bath. I’m very angry,” Chumchal said in regards to her daughter’s injuries.

Brazosport ISD says the science teacher and girls basketball coach in question has since been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. But the two parents want the teacher fired.

“I’m supposed to be able to leave her here and trust that she is going to come home the same way I sent her here, and that’s not what happened,” said Hannah.

The Brazosport ISD released a written statement:

“Clute Intermediate School science teacher and girls basketball coach, Jazzmin Smith, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation regarding an incident within the girl’s basketball team. Brazosport ISD has high expectations for all employees; and all allegations are taken seriously and investigated to ensure the safety of our students.”