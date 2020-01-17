New W Hotel for downtown Houston moving forward

Houston will soon have its first “W."

The HoustonFirst Board of Directors voted 10-3 on Thursday afternoon in favor of bringing the W Hotel to downtown Houston. However, HoustonFirst Chairman David Mincberg voted against the move.

The approval gave the green light for construction of the hotel that will be on top of the George R Brown Convention Center parking garage.

Al Kashani, the developer of the project, told Channel 2 Investigates that the privately-funded project costs $130 million, bringing in 308 more hotel rooms into the downtown area.

The hotel will also receive $43 million in incentives.

The W Hotel is a luxury brand hotel owned by Marriott International. They opened their first location at New York City in 1998. There are 53 W Hotels that operate domestically and internationally, including two in Texas. You can find one in Austin and another in Dallas.

