Family: Man pistol-whipped, gun held to child’s head in violent home invasion

HOUSTON – A family is shaken after robbers broke into their northwest Houston home, held them at gunpoint and demanded money.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Friday at an apartment on Neuens Road at Witte Road, police said.

Family members said six people were involved in the invasion. Two getaway drivers waiting while the four others forced their way into the family’s home by banging on the door and saying they were police.

Once inside, the robbers pistol-whipped a man and forced him and his family into the apartment next door, where the man’s sister lived, the family said.

The robbers then put the pistol to a child’s head and demanded cash, but when the family didn’t have any, the robbers became violent, family members said.

Family members said the robbers started stealing whatever they could find but fled as soon as police arrived shortly after. Authorities set up a perimeter in the area to try and catch the robbers but have not been able to locate any of them, police said.

The man was injured in the incident and was seen with a bandage on his head but did not have to be transported to a hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.