Woman found naked, beaten in SE Houston apartment

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was found naked and beaten inside an apartment in southeast Houston.

Police found the injured 38-year-old woman around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday inside a unit at the Concord at Allendale Apartments on Allendale Road near Galveston Road, police said.

According to authorities, another person had a meeting scheduled with the woman but had not heard from the victim and got worried. The person went to the woman’s apartment and called her several times, but no one answered, police said.

Officers said at that point the witness asked the apartment managed to check on the woman. That is when they went into the unit and found the woman naked and beaten, authorities said.

The woman was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators are working to learn more details about the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.