Student at Northshore Senior High School charged with reckless arson

HARRIS COUNTY – A Northshire Senior High School student was arrested and charged with reckless arson on Tuesday, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Authorities took into custody 17-year-old Justin Carter after he allegedly ignited a firework inside the school at dismissal on Jan. 8, authorities said.

Several students were injured with scrapes, scratches, and bruises when attempting to exit the building.

“This is the second fireworks incident in a week at an educational institution in unincorporated Harris County,” said Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen. “We take improper use of fireworks seriously and will continue to work with the Harris County district attorney’s office to pursue charges for these dangerous incidents. Fireworks are explosive devices, and when not used appropriately, fireworks can cause harm and are dangerous.”