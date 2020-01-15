Man found shot to death inside of pickup parked in front of apartment office

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after deputies said a man was found shot to death in northwest Harris County.

The incident was reported around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Steeplecrest Apartments on West Road near Jones Road, authorities said.

Deputies said three people who live in the complex called authorities after they spotted the man believed to be in his early 20s in the driver’s side of a white Dodge pickup truck parked in front of the office building.

When authorities arrived, they said they found the man with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be self-inflicted. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said it appears the man was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting. His wallet was out, so authorities are still working to figure out a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.