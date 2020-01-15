2 missing, 1 dead after fishing boat collides with 600-foot chemical tanker in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas – Two fishermen are missing and one is dead after police said they were involved in a boat crash.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. Tuesday in Galveston near the jetties, authorities said.

According to the Coast Guard, four men were on a fishing boat in the area when they were involved in a collision with a 600-foot chemical tanker.

Two men were pulled out of the water and were rushed to UTMB, authorities said. Emergency responders had to perform CPR on one of the men who was unresponsive, but that man later died, authorities said. The condition of the other man is unclear.

Crews worked to find the other two fishermen, but due to the dog, they had to suspend the search around 8 p.m. Authorities said they do not know when the search will resume. There is still heavy fog in the area and crews have to wait until it is safe for rescuers to start searching again.

The area was shrouded in heavy fog all day Tuesday, so the circumstances of the crash are still unclear. Authorities said they are working to learn more details.