Wrong-way driver killed, 2 injured after head-on collision on Westpark Drive at Hillcroft Avenue, police say

HOUSTON – A wrong-way driver was killed and two others were severely injured Tuesday afternoon in a head-on collision in southwest Houston, police said.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 2 p.m. on Westpark Drive at Hillcroft Avenue.

Houston police said a man, driving eastbound on the wrong side of the road, struck a vehicle carrying two passengers. Police said the wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the passengers in the other vehicle, a man and woman, were taken to a hospital in serious condition. Police said it is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The scene of the crash is being investigated and roads will be shut down for several hours, police said.