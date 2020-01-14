Here’s how you can get a coupon for a free bagel and shmear on Wednesday, which is National Bagel Day

As part of National Bagel Day, Einstein Bros. Bagels said it is giving away a free bagel and shmear with purchase as part of National Bagel Day.

Guests who visit a local Einstein Bros. Bagels store on Wednesday will receive a coupon for a free bagel and shmear with purchase.

“We like to say that our bakers wake up the roosters,” said Chad Thompson, Chief Baker and VP of Menu Innovation at Einstein Bros. “They’re up before dawn starting the baking ritual, every day, so our guests can enjoy a fresh-baked bagel. We strive to ‘bake your day’ every day, but on National Bagel Day, we especially want to make sure of it.”

Here are Einstein locations in Houston: