Allegiant to start service from Hobby and is offering $33 one-way flights to celebrate

Allegiant will start flying from Hobby Airport and will include flights to four destinations along with a $33 one-way ticket promotion.

The new seasonal routes from Hobby include:

Knoxville, Tennessee via McGhee Tyson Airport (TYS) – beginning May 21 with fares as low as $33.

Asheville, North Carolina via Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) – beginning May 22 with fares as low as $33.

Savannah, Georgia via Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (SAV) – beginning May 28 with fares as low as $33.

Destin/Fort Walton Beach, Florida via Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) – beginning June 5 with fares as low as $33.

Allegiant said they have added 44 new nonstop routes, including 14 routes to three new cities: Chicago, Boston and Houston.

Allegiant said the seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. The flights must be purchased by Jan. 16 for travel by Aug. 15, 2020 through Nov. 16, 2020, depending on route.