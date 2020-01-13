Paranormal Cirque tour stops in Katy, Cypress starting this week

HOUSTON – A magical and mysterious adventure awaits crowds in Katy and Cypress this week.

Paranormal Cirque, a Circus performance, is stopping in the Houston-area suburbs to entertain guests at 13 shows.

The performance is described as “a crazy yet fun fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show that brings you back to when we dream, and when we had nightmares and fantasies.”

Those interested can attend Paranormal Cirque Jan. 16-20 at Katy Mills Mall or Jan. 23-26 at Houston Premium Outlets where a circus tent will be set up in the parking lot.

Guests younger than 17 years old require an accompanying parent or adult who is at least 21 years old to attend.

Tickets start at $10 and are available for purchase online or by calling (941) 704-8572. Customers can use the code “5OFF” to receive $5 off any full-priced ticket.