2 in custody after carjacking vehicle with 16-month-old boy inside; Toddler found abandoned at MacGregor Park

HUMBLE, Texas – A husband and wife lived a parent’s nightmare after deputies said their vehicle was stolen with their toddler still inside.

The incident happened around midnight at a Shell gas station on Homestead Road and Old Humble Road in Humble, authorities said.

Authorities said the parents left their Chrysler 300 running in the gas station parking lot with their 16-month-old son in the back while they went inside the convenience store. When they came out to check, their vehicle and their baby were gone, so the parents called authorities.

During the search for the vehicle, a park ranger who was locking up MacGregor Park when he saw what he thought was an animal wandering around the parking lot, authorities said.

Upon a closer look, the ranger realized it was the toddler, who had been left at the park by the car thieves, deputies said.

The child was wearing a onesie and was shivering, but a responding officer with the Houston Police Department said he was playful and doing OK. Authorities said the child was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

Around 1 a.m. authorities said patrol units located the stolen vehicle driving on the 610 loop and after a chase, the vehicle came to a stop near TC Jester and the North Loop.

Deputies were able to take two men between the ages of 18 and 19 into custody without incident.