Man shot to death as son watched in suspected robbery in southwest Houston, police says

HOUSTON – A man is dead after what appears to be a robbery gone wrong, according to the Houston Police Department.

The police say an older Hispanic man was found dead on the sidewalk on Fairdale Lane near Richmond Avenue and Hillcroft Street around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the victim was walking with his son when they were approached by three men. Police say they do not believe the victim knew the three suspects.

Police believe the man was robbed and shot, and then the men fled the area.

“We have three Hispanic male suspects that fled the scene in a light-colored silver, tan sedan,” detective Cory Arrington said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.