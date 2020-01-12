HPD: Person shot and killed at Houston convenience store
HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting at a convenience store on Bissonnet Street and Fondren Road.
The fatal shooting happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday. Responding officers found a person dead inside the store, according to police.
Investigators are working to determine if this shooting was the result of a robbery.
Police said early indications show that it doesn’t appear the victim worked at the convenience store.
