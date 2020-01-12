Hobby Airport beats out Bush Intercontinental Airport for domestic travel to Houston, report finds

HOUSTON – When traveling domestically, Americans want to get in and out, according to a recent report by TripIt.com.

Alternative airports made up six of the top 10 arrival airports out of the 65 U.S. airports analyzed by the report.

William P. Hobby Airport was ranked as the No. 2, beating out the Geroge Bush Intercontinental Airport for people flying into Houston, according to the report.

Dallas Love Field Airport topped the list at No. 1, while the San Antonio International Airport came in at No. 9.

Here is the full list:

1. Dallas Love Field - Dallas Love, Texas

2. William P. Hobby Airport - Houston

3. Hollywood Burbank Airport - Burbank, California

4. Oakland International Airpot - Oakland, California

5. Kansas City International Airport - Kansas City, MO

6. Chicago Midway International Airport - Chicago, Illinois

7. Ontario International Airport - Ontario, California

8. Sacramento International Airport - Sacramento, California

9. San Antonio International Airport - San Antonio, Texas

10. Portland International Airport - Portland, Oregon

Click here to view the full report and methodology.