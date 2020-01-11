Magician’s dream: thousands of magic tricks, props up in Houston auction Saturday

HOUSTON – Gallery Auctions Inc. is hosting an auction Saturday featuring Lonnie Frankel’s 40-year private collection from Frankel’s Costume Company, Houston’s largest costume and magic shop that closed in 2018. The auction is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13310 Luthe Road in Houston.

Practitioners and collectors of the magic tradecraft can bid on the massive inventory, which includes more than 1,000 magic tricks, illusions and props including a vanishing tube, Brooster the Rooster, a giant-sized Clever Ace trick, a comedy card balloon effect and a mini guillotine, according to a press release.

“I believe that this is the most significant offering of authentic magic tradecraft, props and illusions to ever have been presented at auction in the history of magic,” Gallery Auctions owner and auctioneer Vikki Vines said in the release.

In addition to Frankel’s collection, the auction will feature more than 2,000 pieces of contemporary magic retail stock and a large selection of theatrical and stage makeup and wigs, valued at more than $200,000, according to the Gallery Auctions.

Frankel’s Costume Co. opened in 1950 as a magic store in downtown Houston. After a few relocations over the years, the company expanded to include a costume shop touting custom designs and a huge inventory of more than 57,000 rental costumes, per the release.

According to the release, the store grew to become the largest magic, stage makeup, clown supplies and theatrical supplies in the South.

"It’s an extraordinary opportunity to buy rare and vintage magic trade pieces at auction prices,” Vines said.

Gallery Auctions was founded in 1984 by Vines. Auctions take place every Monday at 9 a.m.