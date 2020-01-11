Katy pizza shop owner laughs off restaurant burglary with hilarious Yelp-style review

On Thursday morning, after reviewing surveillance footage of the early morning burglary at 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria in Katy, store owner John Bock took to Facebook.

In his Facebook post, Brock praised the burglar as “very courteous” for breaking in at 5:45 in the morning.

“You broke in at 5:54 am so we all got at least a little sleep,” Bock wrote. “Very courteous. The last guy was at 2 am so some of us were still recovering from the previous night.”

Bock also applauded the burglar for breaking into the shop through a small window near the door and army-crawling through the hole rather than shattering the glass door next to it.

“You were so thoughtful in only breaking a small portion of the window,” Bock wrote. “The doors are so much more expensive.”

Bock went on to write he was impressed the burglar could fit through the small window he smashed.

“I see our Cauliflower crust is working as you could squeeze through that small opening,” Bock wrote. “Way to get a jump start on New Years resolutions!”

Bock gave the burglar a five star review and offered only one complaint.

“My only complaint is the hammer to the office door," Bock wrote. “Management should teach you to pick a lock like most do.”

It appears the burglar didn’t get away with much. Bock wrote that the restaurant only keeps $20 in cash on site.

1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria is located at 24600 Katy Freeway, Suite 800 in Katy, Texas.