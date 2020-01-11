Coast Guard searches for possible person in the water near Galveston, officials say

The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water near Galveston, officials said.

At around 2 a.m. on Saturday, the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a call from the Tiki Island Police Department regarding an unmanned and adrift 21-foot Sea Chaser near the east side of Jones Bay, according to officials.

Watchstanders were unable to make contact with the owner of the vessel and issued an urgent marine information broadcast, officials said.

A Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot response boat with a small crew was sent to the scene, according to officials.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston at (281) 464-4854.