Man killed, second injured in drive-by shooting near Alief

HOUSTON – One man was killed and another was injured in a drive-by shooting near Alief.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday on Cook Road near Bellaire Boulevard, authorities said.

Police said the two men were in the area when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire on them.

When authorities arrived, they found both men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were rushed to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries, police said. The condition of the second man is unknown.

Investigators are working to learn more details surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.