Have you seen this Steve Irwin cartoon welcoming Australian animals into heaven?

Leave it to an Australian artist to deliver one of the most poignant sketches of the Australian fires.

Artist Sharnia-Mae Sturm, who is just 22, drew a cartoon of Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin on bent knew with his arms opened wide to accept the kangaroos, koalas and other animals into heaven.

The cartoon sketch with the caption “Don’t worry little guys! I will take care of you” has gone viral since Sturm posted it on Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

According to the DailyMail.com, the sketch has had more than 2.5 million page views worldwide with many readers saying the cartoon brought them to tears.

Irwin was tragically killed in 2006 when he stabbed in the chest by a stingray barb.