Seabrook’s former city councilman, mayor pro tem sentenced to federal prison for child porn convictions

HOUSTON – A U.S. attorney announced that 65-year-old Ocal John Miller will serve 120 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Miller served as the chief of police in Martinsville, West Virginia, and was also a city councilman and mayor pro tem in Seabrook.

In June 2016, Miller was identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The organization alerted the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which opened an investigation.

The investigation revealed Miller was using Skype to receive and distribute child pornography.

He also used Dropbox and Kik Messenger to store child porn.

A warrant was executed at Miller’s home in Seabrook on March 30, 2017. Authorities seized a computer, iPhone and several digital storage devices.

Miller pleaded guilty on Oct. 3, 2019, after authorities found more than 1,300 images and 1,000 videos of child pornography.

Miller was ordered to pay a $50,000 fine as well as a $10,000 special assessment per the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act. Miller will be required to pay restitution in an amount to be determined later and will serve 10 years on supervised release following completion of his prison term, during which time he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He must also register as a sex offender.