Harding Street raid UPDATE: Grand jury expected to visit site of deadly raid

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has learned a grand jury is expected to visit the Harding Street site where a deadly shootout with Houston police happened in January 2019.

Law enforcement officers set up a tent and crime scene tape at the home Wednesday. KPRC 2 saw Harris County Constable Precinct 1 officers and representatives from the Harris County District Attorney’s Office at the home.

As of this writing, law enforcement have not released information on what’s happening at the house.

A botched January raid at a home on Harding Street led to a months’ long investigation and three people charged in connection with the deaths of Rhogena Nicholas and Dennis Tuttle.

WHAT’S HAPPENING WITH THE HARDING STREET CASE.

Two former Houston Police Department officers -- Gerald Goines and Steven Bryant -- and the neighbor who called 911, Patricia Garcia, are all accused of federal crimes. Goines and Bryant also face state charges.