Christian academy teacher in the Woodlands accused of inappropriate relationship with female student

HOUSTON – A Woodlands Christian Academy teacher is accused of an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

Lacey Jo Cunningham, 32, is now charged with improper relationship between educator/student, a second-degree felony.

She is now free on $50,000 bond.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office noted in a news release that the alleged relationship between Cunningham and the Woodlands Christian Academy high school student came to light after the female student told her mother about it. Authorities were notified on Dec. 13, 2019.

Investigators interviewed Cunningham and searched her home at her consent, removing electronic devices for forensic and digital analysis. As a result of that investigation, authorities say, Cunningham was charged, and she turned herself in on Dec. 19, 2019 -- a day after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Woodlands Christian Academy issued the following statement on Tuesday:

Dear Woodlands Christian Community:

I am writing to share the troubling news that high school teacher Ms. Lacey Jo Cunningham has been arrested. This is a difficult situation for our community, and although I am limited in what I can share due to the ongoing investigation, I'd like to provide some additional information.

On Friday evening (Dec. 13), I learned of allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship between Ms. Cunningham and an adult high school student. We immediately began working with law enforcement to assist in their investigation. Ms. Cunningham has been placed on administrative leave.

The safety of our students is our top priority. We take seriously the faith and trust you put in us to care for your children. Through training, policies and promoting a nurturing and professional culture at The Woodlands Christian Academy, our employees learn the high standards and expectations we have of them regarding their interactions with students. This news is deeply upsetting, and we will thoroughly review this situation and identify additional steps to protect our school community.

We encourage you to have an age-appropriate conversation with your student about appropriate adult-student interactions. If you need assistance in having that conversation, please contact Stephen Clark, High School Principal or Aaron Marez, High School Director of Spiritual Development. Alternatively, we have counselors available to meet with any interested students. You or your student may directly contact Amy Rowe, Academic & College Advisor, to schedule a time to meet with a counselor.

As you can imagine, this is a very sensitive subject, and I ask that we all respect the privacy of those involved. I encourage our school community not to speculate or discuss it further. If you have any concerns, please feel free to contact me directly and I will be happy to meet with you.

If you have information you think we should know, please contact Nancy Sievert at nsievert@twca.net, 936-273-2555, ext. 1007 or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 936-760-5800.

Thank you for your prayers for our school community at this difficult time.

Sincerely,

Julie Ambler

If you have any information about this case, authorities are asking you to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case #19A399382.