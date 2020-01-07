New statewide ‘Do Not Hire Registry’ shows teachers who’ve had inappropriate relationships with students

Schools across the state now have access to a list of teachers who have crossed the line with students in the past. The Texas Education Agency rolled out the ‘Do Not Hire Registry’ this week which serves as a database for employers.

“This has been a problem that’s been around the state of Texas for years, there’s been a problem with adults in the education system preying upon kids," said Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R-Houston).

Bettencourt spearheaded this bill which passed in the last session with the help of Rep. Dan Huberty (R-Houston) and Sen. Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood).

According to the TEA, the bill requires schools to report certain allegations of misconduct against non-certified employees. Also, it created a registry of individuals who are not eligible for hire in a Texas public school based on misconduct or criminal history.

To read more about the registry, click here.