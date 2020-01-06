You can get free trees from the City of Friendswood in January

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – The City of Friendswood will hold its annual Tree Giveaway on Jan. 18 beginning at 8 a.m.

Friendswood residents are invited to come by Friendswood City Hall to pick up the trees.

There will be more than 100 (large) 15-gallon trees available. Residents can pick from these tree types: Pride of Houston Yaupon, Live Oak, Red Oak, Cedar Elm, Vitex, Green Giant Magnolia.

There is a two-tree limit and the giveaway is for Friendswood residents only (photo ID is required). It’s while supplies last and there will be no deliveries.