New evidence suggests mother of two missing kids thinks she’s reincarnated god

SALT LAKE CITY – Authorities across the country are still looking for two children who disappeared in September.

Police say Tylee Ryan, 17, and her autistic brother, Joshua Vallow, 7, went missing in Rexburg, Idaho.

Police say their newlywed parents have fled Idaho and aren't cooperating with the investigation.

KTSU reported new evidence suggests the mother believes she’s a reincarnated god.

Larry Woodcock and his wife Kay have had a long time to think about their grandson, his sister, and the woman who used to be their sister-in-law.

Kay Vallow Woodcock, the grandmother of the missing children, said, “For years I loved her. Just like a sister.”

Lori Vallow was married to Kay’s brother, Charles Vallow until July 11, when Lori’s brother shot and killed Charles in Chandler, Arizona. He told police at the time, it was in self-defense.

“When he died, JJ was in danger,” Kay Vallow Woodcock said.

She says Lori Vallow told her Charles Vallow was her fourth husband.

Now she has a fifth, religious author Chad Daybell whose wife, Tammy Daybell died within two weeks of the wedding.

“She’s a black widow,” Kay Vallow Woodcock said. “Three and four are dead. Five? He’s next.”

Police say both of the newlyweds are refusing to tell investigators where her missing children are.

“If he’s not with us anymore, just tell me that,” Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of the missing children, said.

According to documents obtained by KSTU, Charles wanted to divorce Lori because of her new religious beliefs that she had been reincarnated. Documents say, “She was a god assigned to carry out the work of the 144,000 at Christ’s second coming in July 2020 and that if (Charles) got in the way of her mission, she would murder him."

“I think it’s July 22, 2020?” Kay Vallow Woodcock said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen July 23, you know. Charles told me. He had recordings of her. He said, ‘Nobody will believe me,’ and he recorded her one night.”

Kay Vallow Woodcock said -- even before her brother died last July -- she suspected Lori and Chad were having an affair, but never thought it would turn into this.