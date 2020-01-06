60ºF

Local News

10 concerts to check out in Houston in January

Tierra Smith, Digital Producer

Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards.
Start 2020 with a concert. Or two.

We’ve put together a list showcasing some of the concerts around Houston this month.

Here’s a look at what’s going on around Houston in January:

Gladys Knight

Jan. 9 -- Arena Theatre

Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Road Show

Jan. 10 -- Revention Music Center // House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless

SEVENTEEN World Tour Ode to You

Jan. 15 -- Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Jagged Edge and Raheem Devaughn

Jan. 17 -- Arena Theatre

Jacquees - King of R&B Tour

Jan. 20 -- House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless

ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour

Jan. 22 -- Revention Music Center

Machine Head

Jan. 22 -- House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless

Queensryche

Jan. 23 -- House of Blues Houston

Dwight Yoakam

Jan. 23 -- Arena Theatre

1956: Country singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam, who has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and sold more than 25 million records, is born in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Roddy Ricch

Jan. 24 -- Warehouse Live

Here are more live music venues. Click on the venue to see the schedule.

About the Author: