10 concerts to check out in Houston in January
Start 2020 with a concert. Or two.
We’ve put together a list showcasing some of the concerts around Houston this month.
Here’s a look at what’s going on around Houston in January:
Gladys Knight
Jan. 9 -- Arena Theatre
Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Road Show
Jan. 10 -- Revention Music Center // House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
Ready to kick off this tour tomorrow night! Make sure y'all grab your tickets while there's still some available: https://t.co/zkoBW8KDCc pic.twitter.com/aHfRPRS8wC— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) January 1, 2020
SEVENTEEN World Tour Ode to You
Jan. 15 -- Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
[17'S] 2020년의 시작부터 캐럿들의 넘치는 사랑 덕에 뜻깊은 상을 받은 세봉이들!— 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) January 5, 2020
세븐틴은 2020년에도 캐럿들과 함께 힘차게 달릴 준비 완료!🏃🏻
캐럿들 고마워요💕#캐럿들의_마음을_훔치러온_세봉이들#세븐틴이_캐럿에게_주는_상은_사랑해항상💖💙 pic.twitter.com/k9sDxFymjF
Jagged Edge and Raheem Devaughn
Jan. 17 -- Arena Theatre
Jacquees - King of R&B Tour
Jan. 20 -- House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour
Jan. 22 -- Revention Music Center
Machine Head
Jan. 22 -- House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless
View this post on Instagram
Roll Call!! NORTH AMERICAN 2020 TOUR DATES🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇨🇦 JANUARY 16th - PHOENIX, The Van Buren 18th - ALBUQUERQUE, El Rey 20th - DALLAS, House of Blues 21st - SAN ANTONIO, Azetc Theatre 22nd - HOUSTON, House of Blues 24th - HUNTSVILLE, Mars Music Hall 26th - ORLANDO, House of Blues 27th - FT. LAUDERDALE, Revolution 28th - TAMPA, Ritz Ybor 30th - ATLANTA, Center Stage 31st - SILVER SPRING, The Fillmore FEBRUARY 1st - NEW YORK CITY, Webster Hall 4th - TORONTO, Danforth Music Hall 5th - MONTREAL, Corona Theatre 7th - BOSTON, House of Blues 8th - BUFFALO, Town Ballroom 9th - CLEVELAND, Agora Theater 11th - INDIANAPOLIS, The Vogue 12th - LOUISVILLE, Mercury Ballroom 14th - DETROIT, Crofoot 15th - CHICAGO, Metro 16th - MINNEAPOLIS, Skyway Theatre 18th - DENVER, The Gothic Theatre 19th - SALT LAKE CITY, The Depot 21st - OAKLAND, Fox Theater 22nd - ANAHEIM, House of Blues Link in bio @machine_head
Queensryche
Jan. 23 -- House of Blues Houston
Dwight Yoakam
Jan. 23 -- Arena Theatre
Roddy Ricch
Jan. 24 -- Warehouse Live
Here are more live music venues. Click on the venue to see the schedule.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.