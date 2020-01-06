10 concerts to check out in Houston in January

Start 2020 with a concert. Or two.

We’ve put together a list showcasing some of the concerts around Houston this month.

Here’s a look at what’s going on around Houston in January:

Gladys Knight

Jan. 9 -- Arena Theatre

Gladys Knight performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards.

Morgan Wallen’s Whiskey Glasses Road Show

Jan. 10 -- Revention Music Center // House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless

Ready to kick off this tour tomorrow night! Make sure y'all grab your tickets while there's still some available: https://t.co/zkoBW8KDCc pic.twitter.com/aHfRPRS8wC — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) January 1, 2020

SEVENTEEN World Tour Ode to You

Jan. 15 -- Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

[17'S] 2020년의 시작부터 캐럿들의 넘치는 사랑 덕에 뜻깊은 상을 받은 세봉이들!



세븐틴은 2020년에도 캐럿들과 함께 힘차게 달릴 준비 완료!🏃🏻

캐럿들 고마워요💕#캐럿들의_마음을_훔치러온_세봉이들#세븐틴이_캐럿에게_주는_상은_사랑해항상💖💙 pic.twitter.com/k9sDxFymjF — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) January 5, 2020

Jagged Edge and Raheem Devaughn

Jan. 17 -- Arena Theatre

Jacquees - King of R&B Tour

Jan. 20 -- House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless

ITZY Premiere Showcase Tour

Jan. 22 -- Revention Music Center

Machine Head

Jan. 22 -- House of Blues Houston presented by Cricket Wireless

Queensryche

Jan. 23 -- House of Blues Houston

Dwight Yoakam

Jan. 23 -- Arena Theatre

1956: Country singer-songwriter Dwight Yoakam, who has charted more than 30 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts and sold more than 25 million records, is born in Pikeville, Kentucky.

Roddy Ricch

Jan. 24 -- Warehouse Live

