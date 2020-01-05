Cosplay event makes return to Friendswood Public Library

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Do you enjoy cosplay and dressing up in your favorite superhero costume?

If so then the Friendswood Public Library’s fourth annual Zaki Con Anime Convention is where you will want to be, Jan. 10-12.

To add even more excitement to the event, Friendswood’s only anime convention has now expanded to include all areas of pop culture during the three-day event. The free family event includes crafts, movies, artist alley, cosplay contests and more. And for the first time, panel discussions to the Zaki Con.

If you are an expert on in any area in the pop culture universe or if there is a subject you like to have discussed then you may have a chance to get involved. Apply for a spot in our panels and you might get the chance.

Do you know an artist who’d like to sell their work in our Artist Alley? The application for a table is here: https://forms.gle/KRsAoFWBzbEoXtSx5. The convention at the Friendswood Library starts at 6 p.m. on Jan. 10 and then at 10 a.m. on Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.

For more information visit the Zaki Con 2020 Facebook page or call 281-482-7135.