Several Houston police officers shoot man holding gun to his own head, HPD says

HOUSTON – Several Houston police officers shot at a man holding a gun to his own head at a home in northeast Houston Friday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

At about 6:42 p.m., officers responded to report of an assault in the 11000 block of Spottswood Drive near Little York Road. The caller said his friend was assaulting a woman.

When officers arrived, the man barricaded himself in a shed in the backyard of the home and held a gun to his head, officials say. HPD tweeted that preliminary information indicated “several of our officers discharged weapons at an armed male suspect.”

The suspect’s condition is unknown. No police officers were injured in the shooting.

Chief @ArtAcevedo & detectives are en route to an officer involved shooting at 11000 Spottswood near Little York. Prelim info is several of our officers discharged weapons at an armed male suspect. Suspect is in an unknown condition. No officers hurt. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2020

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.