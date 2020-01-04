HPD: 1 person dead, another injured after shooting on Hayes Road
HOUSTON – One person killed and another person injured in a shooting around 12:41 p.m. on Hayes Road, according to the Houston Police Department.
At the time of the shooting, a man and a woman were sitting in a car at 2909 Hayes Road, HPD said. The injured person was shot in the neck.
No suspect information is available at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.
