HCSO: 1 person shot and killed at party in north Houston

One person was shot and killed Saturday morning during an altercation at a party in north Houston, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. at a house near Airline Drive and Holtman Street.

Harris County Sheriff Lt. Kim Fonville said there was an altercation, weapons were drawn and a 44-year-old man was shot and killed.

In a Tweet, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a physical fight broke out between two men. During the fight, one man pulled out a knife and the other pulled out a gun. The man with the gun shot the other man multiple times. A Hispanic male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

The fight broke out during a party where some 30 people were celebrating a birthday for a 15-year-old, according to authorities.

It’s unclear what instigated the fight.

Investigators are speaking with a 22-year-old man deputies detained in connection to the incident.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.