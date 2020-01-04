HCSO: 1 person shot and killed at party in north Houston
One person was shot and killed Saturday morning during an altercation at a party in north Houston, according to authorities.
The shooting was reported at 2:30 a.m. at a house near Airline Drive and Holtman Street.
Harris County Sheriff Lt. Kim Fonville said there was an altercation, weapons were drawn and a 44-year-old man was shot and killed.
In a Tweet, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a physical fight broke out between two men. During the fight, one man pulled out a knife and the other pulled out a gun. The man with the gun shot the other man multiple times. A Hispanic male was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.
The fight broke out during a party where some 30 people were celebrating a birthday for a 15-year-old, according to authorities.
It’s unclear what instigated the fight.
Investigators are speaking with a 22-year-old man deputies detained in connection to the incident.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Overnight, a physical fight broke out between two males at a gathering at a party venue located at 129 Holtman. One male pulled out a knife, the other pulled out a gun. The male with the gun fired multiple shots striking the other armed man. An adult Hispanic male was pronounced pic.twitter.com/BtJN5SuVi3— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 4, 2020
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.