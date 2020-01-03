Deputies: Man suspected of indecent exposure in the Heights, registered sex offender taken into custody

HOUSTON – A man accused of flashing people in the Heights has been taken into custody.

Authorities said multiple people had seen the man between the ages of 50 to 70 along Heights Boulevard riding a child-sized bike and exposing himself.

People had posted about the man on the Nextdoor app for describing the man and warning others to be on the lookout.

Officials said they had deputies patrolling the area to see if the could spot the man.

On Friday, they arrested a man believed to be the flasher. Authorities shared a photo of Cole on Twitter and identified him as Paul David Cole.

Authorities said Cole is a registered sex offender.